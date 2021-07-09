Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 945 PM CDT Friday. * At 127 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Point Comfort, Green Lake, Bloomington, Placedo, Tivoli, Long Mott, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Brentwood Subdivision, Saxet Lakes, Telferner, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club and Victoria Regional Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
State
Texas State
City
Tivoli, TX
City
Long Mott, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Bloomington, TX
County
Calhoun County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Seadrift#Guadalupe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House’s Democratic caucus said Saturday. One lawmaker tested positive on Friday and the other two did so on Saturday, the...
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy