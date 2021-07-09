Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 945 PM CDT Friday. * At 127 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Point Comfort, Green Lake, Bloomington, Placedo, Tivoli, Long Mott, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Brentwood Subdivision, Saxet Lakes, Telferner, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club and Victoria Regional Airport.