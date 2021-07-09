Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...NORTHEASTERN WALTON SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 227 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Monroe, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...30 to 40 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Monroe, Madison, Watkinsville, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Good Hope, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Ebenezer, Wrayswood, Barnett Shoals, Greshamville, Pannell, Farmington and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan, GA
City
Madison, GA
County
Walton County, GA
City
Farmington, GA
City
Monroe, GA
City
Good Hope, GA
City
Oconee, GA
County
Morgan County, GA
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
County
Greene County, GA
City
Bostwick, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Bishop, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Preparedness#Clarke Greene Morgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House’s Democratic caucus said Saturday. One lawmaker tested positive on Friday and the other two did so on Saturday, the...
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy