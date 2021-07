The Auburn Police Department is looking for retired officers to help the School District’s School Resource Officer program. The Citizen quotes Sergeant Christine Gilfus, who runs the program, as saying there are two openings. There are currently three officers, one at the high school, one at the middle school and one who goes between the elementary schools. The two new officers would allow the current officers to cover more school buildings at once. The openings are posted on the Police Department Facebook page.