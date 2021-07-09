Cancel
Jimmy Butler and a Former Miami Teammate Got 'Heated' During Practice, and Spewed 'Borderline Uncomfortable' Trash Talk

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been known to play with an edge his entire career; he has always been a guy who has an extra chip on his shoulder. So, when a former Heat teammate confronted him in practice during Miami’s 2020 NBA finals run, Butler got into a “heated” war of words with the player, which ultimately resulted in some uncomfortable trash talk.

