Avanos Medical to pay more than $22M to resolve criminal charges with DOJ
Charges levied against the Alpharetta, Ga.-based medical device company relate to alleged fraudulent misbranding of its MicroCool surgical gowns. According to a DOJ news release, criminal information filed on July 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas charged Avanos with one count of introducing misbranded surgical gowns into interstate commerce with the intent do defraud and mislead.www.massdevice.com
