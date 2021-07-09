Cancel
Florida State

Back to School Backpack Drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
Action News Jax is collecting backpacks for the new school year to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

Your donation will help supply much needed backpacks to children who need them the most.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida (BBBSNEFL) is a mentoring organization that seeks to help provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

