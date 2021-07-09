Back to School Backpack Drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida

Action News Jax is collecting backpacks for the new school year to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

Your donation will help supply much needed backpacks to children who need them the most.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida (BBBSNEFL) is a mentoring organization that seeks to help provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

