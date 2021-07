From creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (the Despicable Me movies), Apple TV+'s new series Schmigadoon! is a romantic comedy musical fantasy where a modern-day couple who've hit a rocky patch in their relationship go on an outdoor excursion and come upon the hidden city of Schmigadoon, where everything that happens seems to be straight out of an old Hollywood musical. Not only does the series allow its creators to borrow from the style of musicals made famous by the likes of Rogers and Hammerstein, Meredith Wilson, and Lerner and Lowe (who wrote the original Brigadoon), but it also allows its incredibly talented cast to show off their impressive musical talents.