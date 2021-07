The multiplayer dungeon crawler from Devovler Digital, Blightbound, is making its way to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on July 27. The new version of the game will feature cross-play abilities that will allow 3 players to team up with one another to face off with Blight, a mysterious and corrupting fog that has engulfed the mountain abode. With new and improved handcrafted dungeons and puzzles, players will be able to assume the role of a warrior, assassin, or mage to take on various challenges and to defeat powerful ‘bosses.’