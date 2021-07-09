Cancel
Team USA players make Gregg Popovich, other coaches run suicides

By Jordan Cohn
In a fun moment from a Team USA practice in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, players made coaches run for messing up, and Gregg Popovich actually did pretty well for a 72-year-old.

