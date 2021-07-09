Fireworks on Lake Sequoia, July 3

FIREWORKS LOCATION FOR LAKE MINNETONKA 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION ANNOUNCED. (Excelsior, MN) – The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Lake Minnetonka 4th of July celebration, an annual tradition since 1888. The last free and public 4th of July fireworks show on Lake Minnetonka has been supported by and made possible from the donations of local businesses, civic organizations, municipalities, and individual donors. Over the last twenty years donations have become hard to find while expenses continue to rise. “The annual Lake Minnetonka 4th of July celebration is a day that the entire community looks forward to all year long,'' Chamber President, Bill Damberg states, “Without the generous support of our community, it would be impossible to pull off this event. Not only the financial support, but the many volunteers who donate their time on this day continues to amaze me. Many people are unaware that the Chamber raises funds throughout the year to cover the costs of this special day.”