Prices for building permits and other planning and zoning fees increased July 7 after Custer County commissioners approved a new fee plan. Some fees quadrupled. Sign permits are now $100, floodplain permits are $200, applications to vacate are $1,000 and subdivision plat applications for five to 10 lots are $2,000. It's now an extra $200 per lot for any subdivision plats with more than 10 lots.