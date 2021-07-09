Cancel
Celebrities

Jane Birkin Attends Cannes In the Most Jane Birkin Way

By Liana Satenstei n
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jane Birkin has long been known for her inimitable, easy-breezy style. Je ne sais quoi is practically synonymous with the actress, although she is technically English. At the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, we saw a prime example of her iconic look. Birkin attended the film call for Jane par Charlotte, a documentary about Birkin’s life that was directed by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg. For the occasion, Gainsbourg, with her classic insouciance, wore a Canadian tuxedo with a brown belt cinched around her waist. Of course, that sort of devil-may-care flair doesn’t fall far from the family tree: Birkin had an equally casual and chic look. The 74-year-old wore an untucked, loose white button-up with a pair of jeans and black Converse sneakers.

