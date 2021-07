We saw more huge crowds in the Park last month, as June 2021 Yellowstone visitation is a record, with the National Park Service tallying 938,845 recreation visits. If it has seemed crowded in Yellowstone National Park this summer, it has: NPS officials have recorded 1,587,998 visits though June. June 2021 Yellowstone visitation bests the record set in June 2016 (838,316 visits), then awarded the busiest month on record in Yellowstone. The 2021 total is up 17% from 2019 as well. (A comparison to 2020 isn’t fair, considering visitation was down due to COVID-19.)