Molson Coors Kills Off Coors Seltzer, Shifts Focus to Vizzy and Topo Chico

By Travis Gillmore
vinepair.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hard seltzer sales soaring and new players entering the market regularly, speculation abounds as to how long the trend can continue. Now, in the heat of the summer, a major name is getting out of the game. In a surprise statement, Molson Coors’s chief marketing officer, Michelle St. Jacques,...

