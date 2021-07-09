2021 49ers Fantasy Football Preview: If Jimmy Garoppolo can't get it done, is Trey Lance ready?

Record: 6 - 10 (21) QB: Nick Mullens* QB31, Jimmy Garoppolo QB39, C.J. Beathard* QB43. RB: Jeff Wilson RB31, Jerick McKinnon* RB38, Raheem Mostert* RB47. That's the 49ers yards per attempt over the past three seasons combined, better than what all but four quarterbacks managed in 2020. Garoppolo has started 25 of the 48 games over that span; Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard started the other 23. Garoppolo is a fine quarterback, but there's a reason the 49ers went out and tried to find a long-term upgrade for him two offseasons in a row; Mullens and Beathard are, obviously, somewhere south of "fine." This offense has been incredibly efficient despite below average quarterback play overall, and that's a testament to Kyle Shanahan's brilliance as a play designer and caller as well as the acquisition of several after-the-catch aces. In 2020, their quarterbacks collectively averaged 6.6 intended air yards per attempt, a mark only Jared Goff, Drew Brees and Alex Smith were below among starters last season. The easy throws are always going to be there, and Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk are all going to get the most out of those easy throws. The question is whether Trey Lance is ready to step in and take this offense to the next level. He has the talent to do it, and he certainly has the talent around him. He's the skeleton key that unlocks this offense's full potential, if he's up for it.