Watch: Rory McIlroy stunned after fan casually takes club from his bag

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

A spectator was ejected from the Scottish Open on Friday, after he cavalierly walked into the tee box and unsheathed a club from the bag of star Rory McIlroy.

