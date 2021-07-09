Watch: Rory McIlroy stunned after fan casually takes club from his bag

Rory McIlroy didn’t practice much following the U.S. Open – and it showed last week at the Irish Open. Wanting to spend as much time with his young family as possible ahead of an upcoming schedule that will see him on the road for five of the next six weeks, McIlroy hit balls for only two hours the week after Torrey Pines and headed across the pond to play the Irish Open. He looked predictably rusty, tying for 59th, and didn’t hit a fairway with a driver in the final round. For the week, he ranked 72nd in strokes gained: off the tee, uncharacteristically pedestrian stats for one of the game’s elite drivers.