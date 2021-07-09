Gundam Dives Into Gaming with Customizable PC Collection

Mobile Suit Gundam has seen some big events take place in the past few years, whether it be the first steps of the "Walking Gundam" in Japan or the recent release of the new animated movie on Netflix in Hathaway's Flash, but it seems as if the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino will be entering into the world of personal computers. Gundam is no stranger to the world of merchandise, with a collaboration with the sneaker makers at Nike arriving just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and these Gundam-themed parts are available now.