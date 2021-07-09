Cancel
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Friday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Arcia is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Marlins. Arcia went 5-for-15 with a homer and four RBI while starting all four games in left field since being recalled July 4. He'll get a rest Friday as Abraham Almonte starts in left field and bats fifth.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

