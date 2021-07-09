Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Friday

The Braves roll out a relatively normal lineup for the Saturday afternoon game against Miami at 4:10 PM. Orlando Arcia rejoins the lineup in the fifth spot, batting behind Austin Riley. Arcia has had a good few games in Atlanta since being called up from Gwinnett, where he resided since being traded to Atlanta from Milwaukee. Guillermo Heredia, of the floppy pirate swords gets the nod in the other spot of what has become outfielder roulette this season. The recently called-up Jonathan Lucroy gets the game behind the plate in place of the new regular catcher Kevan Smith. Catcher has been a strong spot for the Atlanta franchise in recent years, but this season the position has turned into a pretty rough platoon after underperformance and injury to Travis d’Arnaud and struggles from the young William Contreras.