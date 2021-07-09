Cancel
Richmond, VA

County-by-county look at COVID-19 vaccination rates

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- More 5 million people in the Commonwealth are now vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health's Friday update. That means 51.7% percent of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Additionally, more than 4,412,600 additional people had been vaccinated with their first dose as of Friday.

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,024,914
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,412,664
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 51.7%

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Virginia

Central Virginia Cities/Counties -- Percentage of population with 1 dose/fully vaccinated (Total Doses Administered)

Bold text indicates a percentage over 50%

Amelia -- 41.6% / 31.7% (8,830)
Brunswick -- 40.3% / 36.1 % (11,894)
Buckingham -- 44.8% / 38.2% (13,520)

Caroline -- 43.1% / 38.1% (24,322)
Charles City -- 53.0% / 49.1% (,373)
Chesterfield -- 54.6% / 48.4% (357,009)
Colonial Heights -- 46.7% / 40.0% (14,715)
Cumberland -- 42.1% / 36.5% (7,457)

Dinwiddie -- 39.0% / 34.9% (19,937)
Emporia -- 39.2% / 34.0% (3,881)
Essex -- 50.2% / 45.2% ( 10,183)
Goochland -- 63.4% / 58.9% (27,774)
Greensville -- 38.8% / 33.2% (8,115)

Hanover -- 58.4% / 54.0% (115,402)
Henrico -- 58.3% / 51.8% (352,350)
Hopewell -- 38.2% / 32.8% (14,965)
King And Queen 47.5% / 42.7% (6,060)
King William -- 46.5% / 41.8% (14,769)

Lancaster -- 61.9% / 56.3% (12,169)
Louisa -- 48.1% / 43% (32,362)
Lunenburg -- 43.1% / 38.3% (9,166)

Middlesex -- 56.4%/ 51.1% (11,086)
New Kent -- 49.3% / 45.5% (20,631)
Northumberland -- 56.9% / 52.7% (12,913)
Nottoway -- 43.4% / 38.5% (12,092)

Orange -- 48.1% / 43.1% (32,650)
Petersburg -- 42.4% / 35.5% (23,623)
Powhatan -- 47.9% / 43.4% (26,513)
Prince Edward -- 38.1% / 33.7% (16,009)
Prince George -- 35.2% / 31.1% (24,141)

Richmond -- 46.7% / 41.3% (176,391)
Sussex -- 39.6% / 34.7% (8,162)
Richmond County -- 43.8% / 39.7% (7,382)

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

