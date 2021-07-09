Cancel
Warrants: 2 of 3 bodies at Georgia golf course were tape-bound

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
Authorities say two of three men found fatally shot at a suburban Atlanta golf course had their hands, legs and mouths bound with tape.

The details were included in arrest warrants released Friday for 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden.

He was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping. Investigators say Rhoden shot golf pro Gene Siller after driving a truck onto the golf course last weekend.

The suspect fled, and when police arrived they found the bodies of Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson in the bed of the pickup truck.

It was not immediately known whether Rhoden had an attorney who could comment.

ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

