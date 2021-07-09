Cancel
Florida State

Cargo spacecraft to make splashdown near Florida on Friday

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spnFS_0asIjID400

A splash down from space is expected on Friday off the coast of Florida and the Coast Guard is reminding the public to steer clear of those locations.

On Thursday, the SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Docking Adapter and is expected to re-enter

NASA says that on Friday, July 9, Dragon will conduct a deorbit burn to begin its re-entry sequence into Earth’s atmosphere. Dragon is expected to splash down at approximately 11:29 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee, Florida. The splashdown will not be broadcast, they say.

Read more about what is on board here.

"Splashing down off the coast of Florida enables quick transportation of the science aboard the capsule to the agency’s Kennedy Space Center’s Space Station Processing Facility, delivering some science back into the hands of the researchers as soon as four to nine hours after splashdown," NASA said.

The Dragon’s departure will be the second splashdown of a U.S. commercial cargo craft off the Florida coast. Previous cargo Dragon spacecraft returned to the Pacific Ocean, with quick-return science cargo processed at SpaceX’s facility in McGregor, Texas, and delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The US Coast is urging mariners, including recreational boaters, to avoid the splashdown site and stay back from the cargo ship.

