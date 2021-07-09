Actor Breckin Meyer to appear at this year's Motor City Comic Con

Actor, musician, writer and producer Breckin Meyer will attend this year's Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Meyer will be available all three days, Oct. 15-17, for autographs at $50 and professional photo ops at $60.

He is known for his roles in films such as Clueless (1995), Road Trip (2000), Rat Race (2001), and Garfield: The Movie (2004). He’s also known for providing voices for the television series Robot Chicken (2005–present) and for voicing Joseph Gribble in King of The Hill (2000–2010).

Meyer will join other recently-announced guests Mario Lopez and Denis Lawson. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com .

Motor City Comic Con’s annual event takes place every May and because of the health restrictions, the 2021 event was moved to October 15-17, 2021. The convention will return to being hosted annually in May, in 2022. Both events will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. It will feature actors from the television, movie, and streaming industry, along with artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.

