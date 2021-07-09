Cancel
Even Last-Gen PS4 And Xbox One Consoles Are Out Of Stock As Supply Crunch Lingers

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, this has been one of the worst years for gamers, in terms of being able to buy hardware. It doesn't matter if you're a PC gamer or a console gamer, the hardware for your platform of choice has been affected by a silicon shortage, scalpers, and other factors. As it pertains to the console side, the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 have been tremendously difficult to find in stock, and now the same is true of last-gen systems.

