Hot Right Now!Give Yourself a Summer Boost With These Beauty, Style and Home Essentials

Give Yourself a Summer Boost With These Beauty, Style and Home Essentials

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
 8 days ago

The following content is a paid promotion.

What’s trending? We’ve rounded up the latest products we’re obsessed with as summertime must-haves.

THE NO-NONSENSE MOISTURE STICK

Parasilk® Clementine Total Body Moisture and Repair is great for anywhere you have dry skin — knees, elbows, hands, even after a sunburn. Loaded with antioxidant oils; shea butters, coconut oil and vegan waxes, it moisturizes, repairs and brightens dry skin. Use the code Celebrity50 for 50% off any Parasilk items. Expires July 15th. Parasilk.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhQdS_0asIjB1z00

THE SECRET OF L.A. COLORS

Meet the newest members of the L.A. Colors lash family — Las Vegas, Hollywood and Manhattan. Three glamorous styles of 5D Faux Mink Vogue Lashes that are so soft and easy to apply. We love the flexible band, as it is comfortable for all day wear and can be reused multiple times. Each lash is handcrafted to create a natural-layered effect resulting in full volume, length and dimensional curl. Plus glue is included! Cruelty free. $6. at Walmart or Walmart.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xerKV_0asIjB1z00

BE INTENTIONAL

MaeMarie Intention Wrap is designed so that you can place a personal intention while wrapping the beads to help you stay focused on what is most important in life. Each wrap is hand crafted with European glass beads with quality gold-filled/sterling silver components. $38-$126. Maemariewraps.com. Use code Intention30 to receive 30% off your order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b75NA_0asIjB1z00

SAY GOODBYE TO “FLINCH FACE”

Painful bandage removals just became a thing of the past. The new Nexcare™ line of Duo bandages feature a silicone adhesive that provides a long-lasting hold with pain-free removal. Nexcare™ Duo are what bandages should be — secure, flexible and as easy to remove as they are to apply. $5. Available at retailers nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjjeh_0asIjB1z00

VINTAGE WALLPAPER DESIGNS? YES! BUT WITH A TWIST!

Texture enlivens any space; it gives the eye permission to wander and perhaps even look twice. That is why we love RoomMates Vintage Floral Blooms Peel & Stick Wallpaper. Printed on an ultra-repositionable peel and stick material, it installs in seconds, and removes with no damage to your walls (even painted!). Plus, no sticky residue! Available in 3 colorways at $39.99 per roll. roommatesdecor.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DC2v_0asIjB1z00

GET GLOW

KimChi Chic Beauty Get Glow 03-Hollywood Glow 2-color combo highlighter transforms you into a goddess with shimmering and blinding shades. Apply with a brush or your fingers — give your face, brows, cheekbones and body a radiant glow. $15. Kimchichicbeauty.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oenk8_0asIjB1z00

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

