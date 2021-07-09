Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don't Need To Wear Masks: CDC

Today, the CDC chief warned of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." As the Delta variant becomes the dominant one worldwide, cases are rising in the USA in almost every state, but most dangerously in states with the lowest vaccination rates. Where exactly? Read on to see where Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said were the latest hot spots, during today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.