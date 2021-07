In the early part of this year, we saw new ‘right to repair‘ laws introduced in both Europe and the UK that had been expanded to cover a whole host of previously unsupported technology products. Without a doubt, however, one of the key omissions from these new regulations was regarding smartphones and gaming consoles. For example, if your Apple iPhone breaks, you are still officially over a barrel to have it solely repaired at an Apple (or Apple-approved) store or risk ultimately invalidating the option to ever have it ‘officially’ repaired again.