Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

5 Tips to Optimize Your Flexible Working System

By Ademola Alex Adekunbi, menu_book
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In the not-so-distant past, flexible working was not very common. It was something only the very hip companies implemented while most others believed it just wouldn't be right for them. The public health disruptions of the past year have changed all that. Now, flexible working is the norm and most employees won’t even consider a company if it doesn’t have some type of flexible work policy.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flexible Work#Harvard Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Software
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

Key Learnings for Employers When Building the Workplace of the Future

Here is the reality. Unless companies adapt to a new way of working going forward, they risk losing their most valuable resource. People. Getting this right by balancing the needs of the employer and employee is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent. I talked to Chris Perrotti, chief of...
Economypurewow.com

How to Negotiate for a Flexible Work Schedule

As we round the corner on the pandemic, negotiating for a flexible work schedule seems like a no-brainer after a year spent working, well, flexibly. But somehow, it still feels daunting to raise the issue with your boss. A lot depends on your company (Are they open to testing a non-traditional work week? Have they ever had remote employees?), but post-COVID, there’s no better time to bring it up. Here’s why: Flexibility at work is top of mind right now and the benefits don’t just apply to working moms. A flexible work schedule is appealing to anyone responsible for any type of dependent care (say, an elderly relative), but also for employees seeking a healthier work-life balance than what they had before. So, how do you approach your ask? Here, exactly how to negotiate for a flexible work schedule.
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

Acas publishes new flexible working guidance

Acas has published new flexible working guidance ahead of 'Freedom Day' on 19 July when most COVID-19 restrictions will end in England. The body encouraged employers to have open conversations with employees about how they want to work going forward in the guidance. It said employers should consult widely with...
RetailTravel Weekly

Tui introduces permanent flexible working policy

Tui’s office-based UK staff will move to permanent flexible working, following 16 months of homeworking due to the pandemic. Most of the travel company’s office-based employees in the UK have worked from home since the start of the pandemic in March last year, and found that almost all office-based roles could be done remotely.
Career Development & Advicecuny.edu

Flexible Working and Remote Working Guidelines

Event Date: 7/14/2021 10:00:00 AM In our upcoming “Transition Workshops,” we will give you more information and answer your questions about the new CUNY Flexible Work Guidelines and the Remote Work Agreements that are due on July 15. This is an online event. Please registar online for participation details.
Career Development & Advicevt.edu

Flexible work option resources for employees and supervisors

Recognizing that while some work can only be done on-site, flexible work options have proven to be viable practices for many Virginia Tech employees as demonstrated during the pandemic. Flexible work options are alternatives to the traditional workweek or the traditional workplace. These alternate options can help employees balance work...
Public HealthPosted by
WBEZ

Is Thursday The New Monday? Flexible Working Is In Flux

Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world. Now, in a mirror image, they are scrambling to figure out how to bring many of...
BusinessTelegraph

Deloitte to axe secretaries in shift to flexible working

More than 500 secretaries at Deloitte are at risk of losing their jobs as the group attempts to reduce the number of administrative staff as part of its shift to fully flexible working. The restructuring is expected to result in the loss of at least one third of secretarial staff,...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Improve Your Leadership Skills Now to Invest in Your Business's Future

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Many entrepreneurs start off by running their businesses by themselves. But as the...
Cell Phonesmultibriefs.com

Securing your systems for long-term hybrid work

When widespread shutdowns forced an overnight shift to remote work, financial services companies made rapid-fire adjustments to their tech stacks to keep teams up and running. Many of these changes, however, were designed to be temporary. More than a year later, as offices reopen and many organizations adopt long-term hybrid work models, companies should act now to assess the changes they made—and ensure that their software and systems are secure today and into the future.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

4 Criteria Diverse Talents Use to Evaluate Their Prospective Employers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The number of companies seeking to diversify, and in turn strengthen, their talents continues to grow as the world continues its efforts to embrace inclusivity in the workplace. Although this is generally good news, one can say that there is substantial room for growth when it comes to how this diversity is handled in actuality.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Is Automation Hurting Your Business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If systems, processes and automation produced a profit, airlines would be the most profitable businesses. You can decide to travel at a whim, buy a ticket online, check in at a kiosk, go through security machines with almost no human interaction and even the flight itself mostly runs on autopilot! Yet, most airlines make a 4-6% profit margin at the best of times.
ComputersVentureBeat

Tips and pitfalls of AWS cloud cost optimization

This post was written by Asim Razzaq, CEO of Yotascale. At the end of the month, when it’s time to pay the cloud bill, cloud hosting providers will tell you how much you owe, down to the last penny. However, predicting and reducing next month’s costs — or even the costs accrued during a fiscal year — becomes more complex and challenging. The reason is that workloads deployed to public cloud platforms are substantially more difficult to review, audit and predict than those in a private data center.
IndustryShropshire Star

Firms offer flexible working and paid time off in push for Covid vaccines

The Government has urged businesses to sign up for the employer coalition to drive forward the vaccine rollout. Flexible working to attend jab appointments and paid time off for side effects are two of the measures being used by companies to encourage employees to have the coronavirus vaccination. Amazon, Sky,...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Flexible Booking Policies that Focus on You & Your Sailors

Bookings made on or before July 30, 2021, for any sailing in 2021 are able to take advantage of our flexible booking policy — which allows for cancellations up to 48 hours before the voyage date to receive 100% Future Voyage Credit. And, as part of our promise to you, we will protect your commission on the original voyage fare.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....

Comments / 0

Community Policy