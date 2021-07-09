Cancel
Take an Inside Look at “Beyond Van Gogh” at the Wisconsin Center

By Lindsey Anderson
milwaukeemag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt about it. The most popular art show of the summer is going to be the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit that’s opening at the Wisconsin Center today. The show isn’t like a traditional museum exhibit featuring original works of art by the late Post Impressionist. Instead, it’s being billed as an immersive, audiovisual experience featuring more than 300 projections of Vincent Van Gogh’s art works.

