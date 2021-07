Analytics-Driven Solution Activates Channel Partners and Improves Co-op Marketing Program Engagement to Maximize Channel Revenue. BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has introduced Smart Marketing Planner, a new solution within its Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, that improves alignment between national and channel marketing strategy and execution. By providing partners with smart, proactive marketing guidance and making it easy for them to opt in to the optimal campaigns, Smart Marketing Planner helps brands amplify their message across local markets and drive more revenue. Campaign recommendations are analytics-driven and tailored to the specific partner profile, so that channel managers feel as if their marketing program is on autopilot.