After a Year of High Prices and Cutthroat Competition, Homebuyers Are Burned Out

Although it's still expected to favor sellers for the foreseeable future, several key indicators suggest the wild housing market may soon start to cool off. At least a little bit. Recent data from Seattle-based Redfin Corp. found the number of homes newly listed for sale surpassed 2019 levels during the four weeks that ended July 4. That's the first time this year that's happened. Homebuying demand has also recently — somewhat — tapered off. Realtor.com found similar indications in its June housing market report. Newly listed homes were up 5.5% nationally year over year, and 11.7% higher in large metros in that same time period. Although pending home sales were up 17% year over year, Redfin says it was the smallest increase in almost a year, since the four-week period ending July 19, 2020. Pending sales were down 6% from the four-week period ending May 30, compared to a 3% decrease in the same period in 2019.