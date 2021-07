Donovan Mitchell’s future in Utah is uncertain, but the guard’s adidas D.O.N. Issue #3 is set to debut in a Jazz-friendly colorway soon. Seen throughout the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs, the new basketball sneaker from the Three Stripes abandons the “clunky” shape of Mitchell’s second signature sneaker for a sleeker design much more aligned with his first. Technical specifications haven’t been disclosed by the brand, but a quick glance at the shoe reveals a familiar use of textile, fabric and synthetic material throughout the upper. Spider-Man-inspired branding appears on the tongue, as does “ISSUE #3” text, while a plethora of doodles cover the entirety of the purple mesh base on the model’s launch style. The biggest update to #45’s adidas shoe arrives via the sole unit, which exchanges BOUNCE cushioning for LIGHTSTRIKE. Furthermore, a curved “bar” of sorts extends from the lateral midsole to the center of the outsole, presumably acting as a Torsion bar for stability. Outsoles indulge in a semi-translucent finish accompanied by colored zones at the forefoot and heel.