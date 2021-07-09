Four states investigate the online fundraising tactics of both political parties
Four state attorneys general are examining the fundraising practices of the main online platforms used by the Republican and Democratic parties. The inquiries by the attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Minnesota probe the use of pre-checked donation boxes to lock in contributions to candidates and committees on a monthly or weekly schedule, according to court filings. All of the attorneys general are Democrats.www.wicz.com
