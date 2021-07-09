Hacker Busts New England College Employee For Alleged Child Porn Stash

A man seen on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens was with his father at the time. The New York Post reported that James McGonagle, 24, was the suspect who jumped out of his car as Dolores Diaz and her family were walking by Thursday night. In the terrifying footage, McGonagle grabs her 5-year-old son Jacob and shoves him into the back seat of his car, then gets into the driver’s seat.