Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes Review: The Souvenir Part II is a Daring, Confounding Meta Experiment from Joanna Hogg

By Rory O'Connor
thefilmstage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg filmed a film in the process of being made. She returns with The Souvenir Part II, a film all about filmmaking and its layered realities and projections. One of the best British directors to emerge this century, Hogg first made her name as a brilliant examiner of the British middle-classes, a fine-comber of their vagaries and mores. One of the most interesting things about her earlier films—Unrelated (2007), Archipelago (2010), and Exhibition (2013)—was the rigor with which she kept her distance: shooting from afar, fragments of conversations, few close-ups. For The Souvenir, a candid work of autofiction, she went the opposite direction and had her biggest success while also making her most conventional work.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Charlie Heaton
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Charlie Kaufman
Person
Richard Ayoade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Souvenir Part Ii#Cannes Review#British#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Rare Photos of Tilda Swinton's Daughter, Who Following in Her Foosteps

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been full of huge Hollywood names and exciting red carpet fashion. Over the past week, actor Tilda Swinton has been making headlines for her show-stopping looks, and on her most recent red carpet, Swinton not only brought her outfit A-game, but she also brought along her daughter, 23-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne. The mother-daughter duo stunned at the event as they held each other's hands on the red carpet. To see photos of Tilda Swinton's daughter, who's also a burgeoning actor and her mom's co-star, read on.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Cannes 2021: Annette Review

That Shelf Managing Editor Jason Gorber is LIVE from Cannes 2021 with a review of Leos Carax’s latest film ANNETTE – starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Does it live up to the iconoclastic filmmaker’s previous efforts?
MoviesNew Haven Register

Tilda Swinton Calls on Streamers to Build Cinemas Across the Globe, Talks Gender Pay Gap

Tilda Swinton has called on streaming platforms to build cinemas across the globe to prove their commitment to the film industry. “I want to see them building and renovating and putting back into every village in the world where they can reach, cinemas where people can have this life experience,” said Swinton, Variety’s recent cover star, during a Women in Motion talk at Cannes.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Val Review – Cannes 2021

Judging by the roles which made him one of America’s most famous movie stars, you’d be forgiven for not knowing Val Kilmer was also the youngest actor ever accepted into prestige New York drama school Juilliard. A budding playwright and Shakespearean actor when young, Kilmer’s loftier ideas about the world never quite became clear in the generally schlocky parts he became famous for. He knows this.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.
Movieslwlies.com

The Souvenir Part II – first-look review

Joanna Hogg’s follow-up to her 2019 masterpiece is an immaculate study of grief and filmmaking. “I want to show life as I imagine it; that’s what cinema’s all about,” Julie Harte tells her skeptical film school instructors, who are expressing doubts about the script she’s submitted as her thesis project. Her perception of art’s purpose has altered drastically since she first enrolled at Raynham Film School with the ambition of documenting the working class in Tyneside.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jane By Charlotte’: Cannes Review

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda,” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II”

The Souvenir: Part II Cannes, Day 3: early in the festival, late in the night. I began my first dispatch wondering what the films here would have to say about the past two years, and already a few seem to raise questions that we’ve all been forced to wrestle with in these pandemic times. What is it that makes up a community? What does it mean to exist without one? In Nadav Lapid’s incendiary Ahed’s Knee, screening in the official competition, the dilemmas take place on a national scale. Avshalom Pollak plays Y, a Tel Aviv director in his forties who travels to a remote village in Israel’s Arava region for a screening of his latest work. There, he’s greeted by Yahalom (Nur Fibak), a young officer for the Ministry of Culture who’s there to make sure the Q&a will only touch upon a list of “sanctioned” topics.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Anais In Love’: Cannes Review

Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant French romance makes its debut in Critics Week. Dir/Scr: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. France. 2020. 98 mins. As light and airy as a summer breeze, Anais In Love (Les Amours d’Anais) captures a portrait of a young woman impulsively navigating the unpredictable twists of life and love. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant debut feature is pitched between the worlds of Eric Rohmer and Greta Gerwig or Agnes Jaoui. A polished, slightly old-fashioned exploration of romance, desire and the longings of an inconstant heart, it should appeal to Francophone markets and sophisticated Francophile audiences.
MoviesScreendaily

‘After Yang’: Cannes Review

Dir/scr. Kogonada. USA. 2021. 101 mins. Films about androids often speculate whether artificial life forms really dream of being human – but, as someone points out in After Yang, that’s such a human question to ask. Themes of organic versus artificial identity are mapped onto racial identity politics – and questions about family, consumerism and the value of sensory experience – in After Yang, a beautifully executed, intellectually searching and sometimes droll futuristic drama.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
WorldScreendaily

‘Three Floors’: Cannes Review

Nanni Moretti returns to Cannes with an adaptation of an Israeli novel transposed to an affluent Rome suburb. It’s easy to grasp the cinematic potential of Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo’s 2015 trio of interlinked novellas, translated into English as Three Floors Up, centred around three families who live on different floors of the same Tel Aviv condominium. It’s full of unreliable narrators, games of truth and lies, and contains a critique of coercive forces in Israeli society and religion. How strange, then, that Italian director Nanni Moretti should decide, in transposing the material to a suburb of his own city, Rome, to turn it into a straight-up middle-class melodrama.
MoviesScreendaily

’Unclenching The Fists’: Cannes Review

Russian filmmaker Kira Kovalenko makes her debut with an intense family drama. A young woman fears that she has one last chance to escape the virtual prison created by her father in a soul-destroying mining town in the Caucasus – but, after years of smothering constraint, the biggest obstacle to her dream may actually be herself. While this is a promising premise, Kira Kovalenko’s second film (after 2016’s Sofichka), is far less affecting than it ought to be. In fact, it is much like its characters: earnest, intense and often suffocating.
MoviesScreendaily

‘A Radiant Girl’: Cannes Review

Sandrine Kiberlain directs this French Occupation drama which plays out in Cannes Critics’ Week. Dir. Sandrine Kiberlain. France. 2021. 98 mins. The Occupation in Paris: we’ve been here many times before in French cinema, and one thing can certainly be said of Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature as a writer-director is that she does it differently. Whether or not she does it well it is almost moot: there’s plenty to engage in A Radiant Girl, not least a performance by Rebecca Marder which more than delivers (perhaps even too much) on the luminous promise of the English title.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Small Body’: Cannes Review

A young woman attempts to save the soul of her stillborn child in 1900s Italy. Dir: Laura Samani. Italy/France/Slovenia. 2021. 89 mins. A young mother, bereft after her baby is stillborn, clings to the hope that she can save her child from eternity in limbo in this beguiling and mythic drama. Agata (Celeste Cescutti, captivating) lives on an island in northeast Italy in 1900. It’s a community in which Catholicism, folklore and mysticism are enmeshed in a messy co-dependency. Agata grasps at a whispered rumour of a church in the mountains which can bring a stillborn child to life for a single breath, long enough for the baby to be baptised and its soul saved. During her perilous journey north, she encounters Lynx (Ondina Quadri), a wily, semi-feral boy who offers to help but casts a swift appraising eye over Agata to see how best he might benefit from assisting her. A rough-hewn fairytale unfolding against a fully realised world, this is an arresting feature debut for director Laura Samani.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The French Dispatch’: Cannes Review

Wes Anderson launches his fantastical France-set anthology at Cannes before a September global release through Searchlight. Dir: Wes Anderson. UK/France/Germany. 2020. 107 mins. Artifice imitates life in The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s exceedingly clever love letter to literary magazines such as The New Yorker. Told in chapters which represent individual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy