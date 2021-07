One of my favorite memories from childhood was the occasional shopping trip with my Mom. It wasn’t the shopping. It wasn’t being with Mom, although I loved being with my Mom. (Hey, I was and still am a Momma’s boy – no shame here!) My favorite memory was the candy and nuts on display as we entered the Sears store. The lights perfectly shining on those little treasures. The intoxicating smell of fresh roasted nuts. That beautiful display in all its glory, arrested my complete attention. And with a firm grip on my hand, Mom walked right on by like it didn’t exist!