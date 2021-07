There may be a Cardi B, Pop Smoke collab on the way!. On Monday (July 12), the "WAP" rapper seemed to accidentally reveal that she has a new song with the late rapper in the works. While clapping back at trolls — who were calling her out for the extravagant birthday party she threw for her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, over the weekend — Cardi shared a video (which you can see HERE) of her phone screen that showed she was listening to a song labeled “CB POP.”