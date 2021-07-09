Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.

On Fri., July 9, Pittsburgh officials announced a new pilot program that aims to provide people without cars better options to get where they need to go, whether via public transit, mopeds, bike share, or e-scooters. The initiative is called Move PGH and it provides in-person “mobility hubs” that aim to make multi-modal travel in the city easy and convenient for people without smartphones by providing them access to buses, bike share, e-scooters, and mopeds all at kiosks located throughout the city of Pittsburgh.