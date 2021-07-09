Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron released from hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than a month at ECMC, Buffalo Police officer Jonathan Negron, who was injured in the line of duty, has been discharged. ECMC says that Negron was discharged Friday afternoon. The 29-year-old was hurt while chasing an SUV into Cheektowaga after reports of a gun in the vehicle. The SUV crashed into a utility pole, which landed on Negron’s patrol car, causing severe head trauma and spinal injuries.spectrumlocalnews.com
