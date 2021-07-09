Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron released from hospital

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — ​After more than a month at ECMC, Buffalo Police officer Jonathan Negron, who was injured in the line of duty, has been discharged. ECMC says that Negron was discharged Friday afternoon. The 29-year-old was hurt while chasing an SUV into Cheektowaga after reports of a gun in the vehicle. The SUV crashed into a utility pole, which landed on Negron’s patrol car, causing severe head trauma and spinal injuries.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ecmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy