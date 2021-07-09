Pete Churchill: ‘Music, Language and the Rhythm of the ‘Word’
Educator, singer/pianist, performer, composer and Director of the London Vocal Project Pete Churchill has been reflecting about music education…about the outstanding quality and the musicality of Wynton Marsalis as a public speaker… on what first drew him to jazz… on Jon Hendricks and the eloquence and rhythm that inhabits his lyric-writing. This fascinating essay, ‘Music, Language and the Rhythm of the ‘Word’ ends with some reflections on retirement from Pete’s late father:londonjazznews.com
