Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

ASK ANDY: ‘Has gym etiquette changed post-pandemic?’

By Andy McDermott
Posted by 
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rVE5_0asIhkes00
Courtesy of And Mcdermott

So, now that the country is starting to return to normalcy, the big question for gymgoers is: Has gym etiquette changed in any way?

The answer is yes it has. And in some ways, the “new normal” at the gym is a better normal.

We have truly experienced many different phases of “gym life” throughout the past 15 months, haven’t we? Personally, I was lucky enough to have a little bit of equipment in my garage, and I worked out alone for the first seven months or so. I think many of us were in that same boat- and kudos to you if you stayed on the fitness journey and strived to stay in shape or even improve yourself while under “lockdown.” It wasn’t easy, but it was definitely worth it— not just physically but mentally, emotionally, and relationally as well!

Since then, it seems that gyms have opened up at different rates around the world. Depending on where you’re reading this, you might be still training at home, while others might have a gym that feels safe to be 100% open. I’m in the Chicago area, and we are fortunate that our gym has finally been able to return to somewhat normal levels. Since I’m a psycho and I’m usually at the gym twice a day (who’s with me?), I see it all — and I’m learning the new norms in real-time, just like you guys.

As you return to the gym, and hopefully back to “normal” life, here are a few things to keep in mind to be considerate to our fellow humans:

  • Yes, you should wipe down the equipment you just finished using. Actually, we always should have been doing this anyway. It’s not only courteous, but it will also help protect the rest of us from the germs that causes the common cold, flu, or just from touching that gross sweaty mess you just left on that bench…
  • This leads to our second thought …
  • “Working in” might not be a thing anymore. Some folks are still pretty sensitive about the six-foot rule or just about spreading germs in general, so they don’t want to share personal space or equipment with a stranger. So, if you’re walking into the gym ready for a heavy squat day, but you see someone in your favorite rack, rather than asking if you can work in, try to be patient! Maybe you can add five minutes of mobility work into your warmup while you wait for him or her to finish that part of their session.
  • Be flexible. If it’s chest day, then maybe you aren’t going to be able to spend 20 minutes sitting on your favorite bench press. But, if you open your mind to the 50 other great exercises for activating the pectoralis muscles, then you can substitute dumbbell presses or dips or pushups and get a terrific workout using different pieces of equipment in other areas of the gym.
  • That said, we should all try our best to stay off of our phones! I’m as guilty as anyone of getting distracted by an email that pops in while I’m at the gym at lunch time, so I’m talking to myself here too. We all need to realize that there could very well be someone waiting for the piece of equipment that we’re using, and if we do a set and then sit there and stare at our phone for five minutes before doing our next set, well that is just plain rude — not to mention a waste of our time and inefficient exercise tempo for our bodies. Keep moving!
  • Finally, I know this is a challenge for many of us, but it’s more important than ever to just BE NICE. We’re all making a comeback to face-to-face interactions with actual humans, and it seems that some of us have forgotten how. The gym has always been an intimidating place, especially for beginners or folks who are trying to restart their fitness journey after a long layoff. Since I hope you all agree with my basic belief that the world would be a considerably better place if everyone exercised, then we gymgoers especially should take it upon ourselves to make our gyms at least a little friendlier. I’m not saying you need to strike up 30-minute conversations with every new face you see, but a quick hello and a smile can really mean a lot to someone, and it costs us nothing. So, it might not be easy, but we have to break out of the hermit lifestyle we were all forced to adopt for so long and come out of our shell and actually help each other by practicing simple kindness.

Comments / 2

Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

880
Followers
253
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Gyms#Exercise#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Seattle, WASeattle Times

How the pandemic has changed our mindset toward travel

After 14 years in the NFL, All-Pro wide receiver Anquan Boldin went into 2017 undecided about whether to play one last season. He wanted to take some time before the season to clear his head, so he and his wife Dionne booked a vacation to South Africa with Explorer X, a Seattle-based travel company that focuses on the concept of “transformational travel.”
WorkoutsNew Haven Register

The Pandemic Has Forever Changed the Fitness Industry. Here's What to Know.

Home workouts are not exactly a new fad. Jane Fonda made workout videos wildly popular decades ago, and countless brands have followed suit over the years by releasing streaming services aimed at helping busy people quickly get their routines in for the day right in their own homes or offices. But for many, having a gym or studio to go to keeps them in check.
Public HealthPosted by
Well+Good

The Pandemic Shattered the Old Rules of Event Etiquette

Over the course of this pandemic, we went from half-jokingly swapping handshakes with elbow bumps to a full-blown lockdown to this weird limbo where some are vaccinated, some aren't, and all we want is to feel a sense of normalcy. Events are back, but they're not like they were before. A vaccination card is now just as important as a state ID and you might just get a custom face mask as a party favor. The pandemic shattered the old rules of etiquette, leaving in its wake "pandemiquette," as lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann puts it.
NFLDigiday

Taking a leap of faith: People embrace post-pandemic career changes

This article is part of the Future of Work briefing, a weekly email with stories, interviews, trends and links about how work, workplaces and workforces are changing. Sign up here. Chloe Murray had been a professional dancer for five years before COVID-19 decimated the performing arts industry. She had travelled...
Yogaworth.com

Canyon Ranch Asks: What’s Your Post-Pandemic Pathway?

As the pandemic mercifully winds down, tens of millions of Americans are looking in the mirror, looking at their relationships, looking at their health and looking at the future, and asking one basic question: “Now what?”. For many, the answers can be found at Canyon Ranch, the luxurious spa and...
Workoutswellbeingmagazine.com

Questions to Ask Before Renting Gym Equipment

Due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, it’s unsafe to visit the gym regularly, and thus, you may put on weight. Are you thinking about building a gym in your home to shed a few kilos? It’s a smart decision to make at this critical phase. When it comes to building...
Public HealtheSchool Online

3 changes that will outlast the pandemic

Many have labeled the pandemic’s run as our “lost year”–lost activities, lost vacations, lost connections. More commonly, however, it is a reference to the loss of an academic year for America’s children. Since March 2020, not a single day has been void of news stories, social media memes, or (socially-distanced)...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

How Swiss Deluxe Hotels Has Created a More Personalized Guest Booking Journey to Capitalize on the Post-Pandemic Return to Travel with PrivateDeal

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, luxury hotel brands worldwide have been held to a higher standard of guest care, personalization and enhanced transparency across all touchpoints of the guest journey, including during the booking process. As one of the most admired hotel associations in Switzerland, the Swiss Deluxe Hotels (SDH) wanted to meet and exceed those guest expectations for its portfolio of thirty-nine 5-star hotels.
Weight Lossmatchsticksandgasoline.com

10 Hidden Weight Loss Secrets That Work If Diets Don’t Help Anymore

Having an ideal body becomes a dream for many people, but some habits that live every day make it hard to lose weight even though it's a diet. Instead of successfully losing weight, sometimes diets even cause the body to get fat. Several mistakes in a diet are commonly made. These mistakes make a diet unsuccessful and even make the body get fat.
Dietsbellevuereporter.com

iKeto Reviews – Is iKeto Diet Plan Legit or Not (iKeto.Diet)

The mission of iKeto diet is a little different from the others in this space. Their primary mission is to assist individuals to live their best by living healthier and happier lives. The mission also involves helping achieve their weight loss objectives. iKeto Diet develops customized keto meal plans based...
WorkoutsGreatist

The Ultimate Guide to Active Stretching

Expand the results of your flexibility training? It’s time to activate your active stretching routine. This type of stretching offers some pretty sweet perks for all fitness levels. Here’s a deep dive into the biggest benefits, plus how it stacks up to other types of stretching. How it works. Active...
Dietsalbuquerqueexpress.com

21 Days With a Smoothie Diet? How does the Smoothie Diet work?

Everyone suffering from excessive body fat aspires to lose weight by simple, healthy, and fastest means. In most weight-loss diets, people gain body fat again once they stop using that particular diet planner. In such cases, people suffer from stress for not getting long-term results. The need is to trigger out the best way of weight loss that is sustainable as well. People look forward to food that is easy to make, delicious, fast, and helps in weight loss significantly.
Workoutsthemanual.com

How To Do a Plank, a Core-Strengthening, Injury-Preventing Workout

If you’ve spent any time in a gym or skimmed through any popular fitness magazines, you have at least heard of planks. A rather ubiquitous core exercise, planks are popular for good reason: They work. Some of us love them, some of us hate them, but almost all of us appreciate how effective they are. In terms of bodyweight exercises, planks are one of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your entire core and upper body. They can be regressed or progressed according to your fitness level, so they are a great addition to your workout routine regardless as to where you are in your fitness journey.
YogaThrive Global

Gina Cerbone of Spoonful of OM: “Practicing mindfulness can be life changing”

Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.
New York City, NYPosted by
SELF

This Quick Core Workout Might Be Your New Favorite Finisher

Despite popular belief, short workouts are actually quite beneficial when you’re short on time—especially for your core muscles. In fact, a quick core workout like the one below is one of the most effective ways to train your abs without any equipment. This core workout, created by Alicia Jamison, C.P.T.,...
WorkoutsMedical News Today

What basic yoga poses should a beginner try?

Yoga can reduce stress, increase flexibility, and help people maintain a healthy weight. There are many simple yoga poses that beginners can benefit from. Basic poses like Child’s pose and Cat-Cow are good options for those who are new to yoga. Over time, regular yoga practice will increase a person’s strength, balance, and flexibility. An individual can then try intermediate poses, which will provide an additional challenge.

Comments / 2

Community Policy