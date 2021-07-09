Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Bad News For Fans Of Dunkin's Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich

By Aimee Lamoureux
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunkin' made waves when it first announced the release of their Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, becoming one of the first major fast food breakfast chains to bring plant-based meat to its menu. After a trial launch of the vegetarian item in some of its New York locations in the summer of 2019, the brand decided to bring the sandwich to all of the restaurants nationwide in the fall, announcing in a blog post that October: "This product is part of our commitment to offer our guests a wide range of menu choices to fit their individual lifestyle needs, and our fans LOVE it. We heard from Dunkin' guests far and wide that they needed this plant based sandwich in a store near them, and we are excited to bring the Beyond Sausage Sandwich to stores nationwide" (via Dunkin' Newsroom).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Fast Food#Sandwiches#Breakfast Sandwich#Food Drink#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
IndustryThrillist

Beyond Meat Is Releasing Plant-Based Chicken Strips in Restaurants This Week

Plant-based chicken substitutes aren't entirely new, even if they haven't become as ubiquitous as plant-based burgers quite yet. Morningstar Farms has had plant-based chicken patties for a while, as well as chicken tenders that were released more recently, and KFC is serving Beyond's fried chicken, to name just a couple of options.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

19 pulled pork recipes that go beyond sandwiches

Pulled pork is a staple at summer cookouts, game day parties, and hole-in-the-wall barbecue joints. It's a year-round crowd-pleaser that's a comfort food in the winter and an essential part of summer holiday celebrations, too. There are a few different ways to cook pulled pork, but our favorite (and the three most common!) methods are in an Instant Pot, slow-cooker, or Dutch oven. As the pork butt or shoulder cooks low and slow, the meat becomes fork-tender and super shreddable. After several hours, it will pull apart into thin strands of juicy meat. Toss with your favorite barbecue sauce and pile it high atop a potato bun.
Restaurantsmashed.com

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

Love for eggs turns into online breakfast sandwich business for Kearney teen

KEARNEY — When The Broken Egg customers order via DoorDash, they can expect a hearty egg breakfast sandwich delivered to their doorstep. What they might not expect is the 11-year-old behind the highly ranked DoorDash business, Keenan Evans. The egg sandwich delivery business started with a nudge from Keenan’s parents,...
LifestylePosted by
The Penny Hoarder

10 Surprising Uses for Oats Beyond Breakfast

Oats are a cheap pantry staple often associated with warm cereal, cookies with raisins and crunchy granola. But oats are more versatile than you think. This grain is great beyond breakfast and baked goods. 10 Creative Uses of Oats. Did you know you could use oats as a Play-Doh substitute,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Divided On These Frozen Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

When it comes to grilled cheese, the classic sandwich can be anything but boring if you get creative enough. From adding toppings to the outside of the sandwich for extra flavor to turning the whole grilled cheese into a topping itself, there are a variety of way to keep it interesting. However, when you're exhausted from a busy day, even the idea of making this iconic entree can seem like a chore. Luckily, Costco just rolled out a frozen option that can take all of the brain power, energy, and mess out of making the simple meal.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Popeyes Has Good News For Fans Of Its Chicken Nuggets

You may recall from earlier this year when we reported there were numerous Popeyes chicken nugget sightings in Arkansas, Connecticut, Ohio, and Texas, prompting speculation that Popeyes would officially be rejoining the chicken nugget circuit after a nine-year hiatus. At the time, the chicken nuggets were still considered to be in the taste-test stage, but a few Popeyes customers were lucky enough to try them out before anyone else.
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

Turkey Sandwich (Deli Style)

Nothing beats a simple, deli turkey sandwich. Try this easy 5-minute sandwich or one of our five different variations!. Looking for more lunch ideas or side dishes to serve with this sandwich? Try our famous potato salad, our fresh and easy marinated cucumbers, or our popular Hawaiian macaroni salad. How...
AgricultureQSR magazine

Beyond Meat Rolls Out New Plant-Based Chicken Tenders

Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, today launched its new, awarding-winning Beyond Chicken Tenders. Crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders, the delicious plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders are breaded to perfection for a crispy outside and irresistibly tender bite. Starting today, consumers can find the latest must-try product from Beyond Meat at select restaurants across the country.
Agriculturetalesbuzz.com

Beyond Meat launches meat-free chicken tenders in US eateries

Beyond Meat brought back a chicken offering to its product portfolio with the launch of plant-based chicken tenders on Thursday as the faux-meat maker looks to capitalize on booming demand for meat alternatives amid a shift toward healthy eating in the pandemic. The company is launching the product in around...
RestaurantsMySanAntonio

Toppers Pizza Releases Plant-Based Menu - The innovative options come as the fan-favorite pizza brand kicks off a new partnership with Beyond Meat® and CAULIPOWER.

WHITEWATER, Wis. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Toppers Pizza, the ever-evolving pizza delivery brand, has rolled out an innovative plant-based menu that capitalizes on its new partnerships with plant-based product companies Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, and CAULIPOWER. From vegan to gluten-free to plant-based meat, Toppers’ new crust and...
Restaurantsmashed.com

This New Burger Might Be The Most Expensive One In The World

There's something so enticing about creating the most luxurious, over-the-top, expensive foods that it keeps some chefs coming back to revisit the title. And in the latest edition of this competition, it's all about the newest contender for the spot of the world's most expensive burger, and it's trending on Twitter. The last burger to take this title was made 10 years ago in 2011 at a restaurant in Oregon (via News 18). It cost $5,000 at the time.
Food & DrinksFOXBusiness

Panda Express to sell Beyond Meat orange chicken

Panda Express is adding Beyond Meat to its menu. The plant-based meat substitute will be available in Panda Express’ signature menu item, Orange Chicken, for a limited time at locations in New York and Southern California on July 26, the chain announced Tuesday. The Beyond Original Orange Chicken will feature...

Comments / 0

Community Policy