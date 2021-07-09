Cancel
Nintendo Switch OLED Preorder And Price: Sign Up For Preorder Notifications

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo announced a new Switch OLED model is coming October 8, costing $350 USD. Though that's just a few months away, preorders for the Nintendo Switch OLED aren't available just yet, but listings are live at GameStop and Best Buy, which indicates preorders will likely open soon. You can already sign up for preorder email notifications at Best Buy, which is smart to do if you're planning to buy this console--it'll likely sell out.

