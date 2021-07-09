Raccoon Twp. police officer named in excessive force lawsuit
A previously unknown Raccoon Township police officer accused of terrorizing an Aliquippa man is now named in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year. Justin Montani is named in Emmitt Willis’ February lawsuit for excessive force, false arrest, false imprisonment and civil conspiracy. Willis claims he was physically and verbally assaulted by the officer in January. He said three Pennsylvania State Police troopers attempted to conceal the incident, too, accusing them of false arrest, false imprisonment and civil conspiracy.www.timesonline.com
