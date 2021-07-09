Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Italy's road to the final of Euro 2020

By Ross Jackson
90min.com
 8 days ago

Naturally every England fan in the world is getting carried away at thought of the Three Lions winning Euro 2020, so let's just take a step back a second and realise the challenge that still lies ahead. Fellow finalists Italy are currently on a 33-game unbeaten run and to make...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Pessina
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Federico Chiesa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#England#Wales#Mason Mount More#Italians#Matchday#Group A#Gli Azzurri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerSB Nation

The inside story of Italy’s Euro 2020 success

A resurgent Italy set foot on the international stage a polar opposite team to the shadows of 2018; subsequently becoming a force to be reckoned with under the tutelage of Roberto Mancini. Where better to start than with Mancini, who became the national team manager in 2018 and has done...
UEFAPosted by
AFP

England expects as Southgate's stars eye Euro final against Italy

England can finally end 55 years of major tournament misery with a Euro 2020 semi-final victory against Denmark on Wednesday, after Italy beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final. Gareth Southgate's side are bidding to reach the European Championship final for the first time as they try to banish the ghosts of England's ill-fated past. Since winning the 1966 World Cup, England have reached only four major semi-finals, losing at the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, as well as Euro 1968 and 1996, when Southgate infamously missed a crucial penalty in the shoot-out against Germany. Those agonising defeats have been etched in the psyche of English football ever since.
Soccerskiddle.com

Euros 2021 - Final - England v Italy

8:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Tickets will sell out so grab them now, each ticket includes 2 pints of Amstel and a guaranteed seat to watch the match. Tables will be pre...
Soccerinews.co.uk

Euro 2020 final: England’s 55 years of hurt continue as three missed penalties hand Euros victory to Italy

England missed three penalties in a shootout at the end of a dramatic Euro 2020 final to hand victory to Italy and ensure 55 years of hurt continue. In the Three Lions’ first major final since the World Cup in 1966 it was Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka who suffered heartbreak, seeing their efforts from 12 yards either miss the target or saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Premier League90min.com

Grading every England player's Euro 2020

The rollercoaster that was Euro 2020 is over, and it was a memorable one for England for all sorts of reasons. Gareth Southgate's men made it all the way to the final - their first time there since 1966 - and gave fans one of the most memorable summers they have ever seen. It might not have ended well, but the overwhelming feeling is one of positivity.
Socceramericanpeoplenews.com

Euro 2020: England – Road To The Final For Southgate’s Troops

After a long wait of nearly 60 years, England are finally close to bringing it home as they reach the final of a Euro for the first time in their history. It has been a tournament full of ups and downs for all teams but England as they have hardly put a foot wrong. With the best defensive record in the tournament, they are surely the deserving finalists the world wanted in Euro 2020.
Premier League90min.com

Man City confident of signing Jack Grealish this summer

Manchester City are pushing ahead with their pursuit of Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish and are confident of securing his signature after making their first move for him earlier this summer. Despite their Premier League dominance, Pep Guardiola is looking to revamp his squad – particularly in the...
Soccer90min.com

Man of the Match of Every Game Played at the Euro 2020

The Euro 2020 is finally over with Italy claiming the tag of Champions of Europe. This year's tournament was unlike any other, the excitement and talent we witnessed across June and half of July was incredible. Every single game played at the Euro 2020 was at the highest level and...
UEFA90min.com

UEFA charge FA over behaviour of England fans during Euro 2020 final

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the FA relating to the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won following a penalty shootout. The first set of UEFA charges relate specifically to the behaviour of fans inside the stadium. The four charges cover the invasion of...
UEFA90min.com

Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

UEFA have revealed the Euro 2020 team of the tournament after a panel of Technical Observers finalised their list. Donnarumma was without doubt the standout performer among goalkeepers at the Euro 2020. He stood strong in each of Italy's penalty shootouts in the tournament and ensured that he brought glory to his country.
Premier League90min.com

Atletico Madrid 'reject £35m Liverpool bid' for Saul Niguez

Liverpool have seen a £35m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez knocked back. It was revealed last week that Jurgen Klopp had set his sights on Saul as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain, with the Reds keen to pay around £35m to sign the 26-year-old.
Soccer90min.com

Comparing Lionel Messi's Copa America Stats to Euro 2020's Best Players

Lionel Messi has finally claimed an international trophy as he won the Copa America with Argentina this year. This completes the only void left in his absolutely incredible career. The Argentine maestro came agonizingly close to winning an international trophy on multiple occasions in the past, but this year proved...
UEFA90min.com

UEFA speak out on Jorginho decision in Euro 2020 final

UEFA referees chief Roberto Rosetti has clarified why Italy midfielder Jorginho was not sent off for a controversial challenge on England’s Jack Grealish during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Jorginho was shown a yellow card for the tackle by on-field referee Bjorn Kuipers and the VAR official on duty...
UEFA90min.com

UEFA EURO 2020 in numbers

Records tumbled at every turn at the finals – UEFA.com looks back over all the milestones. 1 Federico Chiesa's goal for Italy in the round of 16 against Austria ensured he joined his dad Enrico in scoring at a EURO. They are the only father and son combination to achieve this feat.
Soccer90min.com

Inter & Sporting CP in dispute over unpaid Joao Mario transfer clause

Inter and Sporting CP are in a dispute over a clause in a deal that took Joao Mario to the San Siro back in 2016. The midfielder spent five years with the Nerazzurri before having his contract terminated recently. He never established himself in Italy, taking in loan spells at West Ham, Lokomotiv Moscow and latterly, Sporting, due to a lack of playing time. Since being released he has signed for Sporting's city rivals Benfica.
Premier League90min.com

Jack Grealish Hits Back at Roy Keane's Penalty Criticism

Jack Grealish has hit back at Roy Keane's criticism over not taking a penalty during England's Euro 2020 defeat by Italy. Keane hit out at England's senior players, in particular Raheem Sterling and Grealish, for not taking a penalty after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and 19-year-old Bukayo Saka missed from the spot.
UEFA90min.com

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud set for AC Milan medical

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is set to sign for AC Milan on a two-year deal with a medical scheduled for the end of the week. Giroud has been an important member of the Blues' squad since signing from Arsenal in January 2018. Overall, he has made 119 appearances scoring 39 goals and also providing 14 assists.
Soccer90min.com

PSG launch €40m bid for Milan star Theo Hernandez

Milan have rejected Paris Saint-Germain's opening €40m bid for defender Theo Hernandez, but the Ligue 1 giants may return with another offer as they aim to bolster their left-back options. PSG have already gone on a shopping spree in Milan this summer, splashing €70m on Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy