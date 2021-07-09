Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

If You’re Arguing Early In Your New Relationship, Do These 4 Things Before The 3-Month Mark

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguing with your significant other isn't necessarily unhealthy. There isn't an approved list of fights that are "normal" to have, or specific topics you should be concerned about disagreeing with your partner on (because let’s be real, you’re never going to agree on everything). In fact, what you're actually fighting over is less important than how the two of you resolve conflict. Fighting early in a relationship doesn't mean you and your significant other are doomed, but there are some important decisions to make together in the first few months of dating to ensure you’re both on the same page.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gottman
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#In Contempt#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

8 Signs You’ll Notice If You’re In A One-Sided Relationship

When you're in love, it's normal to want to do everything in your power to make your significant other happy. You would do just about anything to ensure your partner feels supported and cared for — and ideally, you know they would do the same for you. A great relationship takes work and commitment from both partners, which is why it’s so painful when it feels like you start noticing the signs that mean you’re in a one-sided relationship.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

9 Important Questions To Ask Your Ex Before Getting Back Together

Do you miss your ex sometimes? As the weather changes, do you remember visiting amusement parks with them and eating their fried dough (the food, obviously — I don't know what you were thinking of). Would it ever cross your mind to get back together with your ex? Depending on the relationship, it could be the right move for you. Relationships can end for a variety of reasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean the people weren't meant to be partners. So, getting back with an ex could definitely be a good idea for some. But before you prepare a list of questions to ask your ex to get them back, make sure you’ve thought through the implications of this decision.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

9 Dating Resolutions That Everyone In A Relationship Should Live By

There's a lot of talk out there about how the modern-day hookup culture officially ended love as the Boomers and Gen X once knew it. But are millennials and Gen Z really less likely to commit when dating, or are people just looking for that one perfect partner and failing because it isn't easy to do? There isn’t a checklist for figuring out whether or not you’re with The One, but there are certain dating resolutions that you may want to keep in mind as you’re trying to find that perfect person. And if your boyfriend or girlfriend does any of these nine things, then it’s a good indication it’s meant to be.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Experts Explain Why It’s So Frustrating When Your Partner Cancels Plans

This one is super light! Work in keywords, aiming to use he/boyfriend up front and then switching to more inclusive language. Replace "bae." If any important info feels missing, add it in. Link to relevant BDG sources where possible. Cite original sources at end (there are already some in the piece).Canceled plans can be a part of life. It's probably safe to assume that plenty of people have canceled on you throughout the years, and when things come up, you've canceled on plenty of people as well. Life can get hectic, and sometimes you've gotta call for a rain check. It doesn't need to be a big deal, and oftentimes, it's not. So, why is it so frustrating when your partner cancels plans?
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

5 Practices of Resilient Relationships

Resilient relationships are able to handle the weight of conflict. They are stretchy like a rubber band, not fragile like eggshells. Practices of resilient relationships include showing up, seeing and being seen, sharing power, disagreeing well, and taking breaks. Healthy disagreement is especially important for relationships to be strong. It's...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

How To Deal When Someone Who Ghosted Tries To Come Back Into Your Life

Ghosting is the worst. Whether you’re the person being ghosted or the person who's actually doing the ghosting, ending a relationship by abruptly cutting off all communication is never a good thing. But what if that relationship doesn’t really end when they leave your last message on read? It’s possible that someone who ghosted you texts you again, wanting to try to come back into your life, and if you’re not sure how to deal when he ghosts you and comes back, then I’m here to help.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here’s The Least Awkward Way To End A Bad First Date

It’s a fact of life: not every first date is going to be great. If my dating experience is anything to go by, it’s likely that you’ll have more bad first dates than good ones. Maybe your date has a bad habit of talking over you. Maybe they were rude to the waiter. Or maybe they did nothing wrong, but your conversation is still falling flat. No matter how great of a catch you are, you’ll run into a situation like this at least once in your dating life. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news! But if love was easy, everyone would already be head over heels.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Parents Influence Children’s Peer Relationships

Parents can influence peer relationships indirectly through the parent-child relationship, which can provide a child with a sense of security. Parents also influence a child's relationships directly by designing, mediating, supervising, and advising children about these relationships. Parents may build bridges between their child and peers by scheduling playdates, help...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 3 Possible Reasons Why Your Crush Is Texting You Less Often

Texting with your crush is the best, isn't it? Who doesn't crave that little thrill you get from seeing a message from them pop up on your screen, knowing they are thinking of you and wanting to connect? So, it's no surprise that when the rate of those messages suddenly slows, it's really easy to go from perfectly chill to full blown paranoid faster than you can type BRB. When a guy stops texting you every day or when a girl is slower to respond than usual, it can mean everything, but it could just as easily mean absolutely nothing. And that’s what makes it all so confusing.
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

I caught my friend's wife cheating — should I tell him?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Vice

Things Your Parents Said That Screwed You Up, According to Experts

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Parents the world over have a spookily similar vocabulary to deal with their kids being brats. “Hurry up or I’ll leave you behind,” “Eat your food, there are kids starving in the world,” “Why aren’t you more like your sister” – phrases like these span countries, cultures and languages, and, according to some experts, may have messed with our minds as children.
Family Relationshipsolneyenterprise.com

The Things You Learn When You’re a Mother

From the day your children are born, you begin the letting go. You, who miraculously sheltered them inside of your own body for nine months, suddenly must hand your tightly swaddled wonders over to visitors, to grandparents, to doctors and nurses. Your heart feels like it could shatter just to look into a tiny face that is at once so foreign and so familiar.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 4 Differences Between Platonic Love And Romantic Love

Defining exactly what love means is like trying to explain where rain comes from to a goldfish. We just don't have the right perspective to understand it entirely, but I do know the difference between romantic love and platonic love. I understand that these are different kinds of love, different ways to love, and that love can shift, morph, and transform — sometimes slowly, like ice melting, or rapidly, like a flash of lightning.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Opened Up About Growing Up White-Passing In A Mixed-Race Family

Halsey’s had a lot on her mind lately. First, she’s super pregnant. Second, she has a new album dropping in August, titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Oh, and with that album comes an hour-long film she co-directed (which will epically be shown in IMAX — yes, IMAX). But, even though the Manic singer-songwriter’s got a full plate at the moment, they still make time to reflect on their identity. Recently, Halsey’s quotes about growing up “white-passing” shed so much light on the unique and often complicated experience that many mixed-race individuals share.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy