If You’re Arguing Early In Your New Relationship, Do These 4 Things Before The 3-Month Mark

Do you miss your ex sometimes? As the weather changes, do you remember visiting amusement parks with them and eating their fried dough (the food, obviously — I don't know what you were thinking of). Would it ever cross your mind to get back together with your ex? Depending on the relationship, it could be the right move for you. Relationships can end for a variety of reasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean the people weren't meant to be partners. So, getting back with an ex could definitely be a good idea for some. But before you prepare a list of questions to ask your ex to get them back, make sure you’ve thought through the implications of this decision.