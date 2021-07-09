If You’re Arguing Early In Your New Relationship, Do These 4 Things Before The 3-Month Mark
Arguing with your significant other isn't necessarily unhealthy. There isn't an approved list of fights that are "normal" to have, or specific topics you should be concerned about disagreeing with your partner on (because let’s be real, you’re never going to agree on everything). In fact, what you're actually fighting over is less important than how the two of you resolve conflict. Fighting early in a relationship doesn't mean you and your significant other are doomed, but there are some important decisions to make together in the first few months of dating to ensure you’re both on the same page.www.elitedaily.com
