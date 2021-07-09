Summer's been good to Jackson Legion team
JACKSON -- Not only did the Jackson American Legion baseball team complete its 2021 regular season with a perfect record, but it was done with several inexperienced players. Summer sports is such that teen-age ballplayers come and go. Some have jobs, others focus instead on preparing for the football season, and still others go missing on vacation. So Jackson head coach Blaise Jacobsen did what he needed to do to fill his roster.
