In a Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend conversation with Sean Penn, the pair agreed that cancel culture needs to end. “Empathy is a very important word and also forgiveness,” said Conan, according to Mediaite. “This whole concept of cancel culture is… We found that someone did something in 1979 that is now not appropriate. They’re dead to us.” Conan, who hasn't had his former writer Louis CK on any of his shows since his sexual misconduct scandal, added: “People can also be forgiven. If they even need forgiving. What happened to that? It feels very Soviet, kind of, sometimes.”