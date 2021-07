MADISON, Wis. — Fans of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will have to wait one more day for the return of Concerts on the Square. The first Concerts on the Square event of 2021 is being postponed due to rain in the forecast for Wednesday night. The Orchestra will try again tomorrow night, with the event now being scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Breese Stevens field. The event will also be livestreamed on the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s website.