My husband is working on himself, but is that enough?

By Meredith Goldstein
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. About six months ago, I wrote to you after a very lonely move to a new city for my husband’s job. I’m happy to say that things are generally better. I’ve started working in the office (instead of remotely) and have gotten to know a few co-workers whose company I really enjoy. We finally found a home after spending a few months in a crowded apartment, so I feel more settled. Now that the weather is nice, we’re meeting some neighbors, and since the pandemic is ebbing, we’ve been able to visit friends and family back home. I wish I could say my marriage was better. I know it’s not bad, but I would still describe it as “mediocre,” as I did in my last letter. Hubby started therapy for his ongoing anxiety issues, which has been marginally helpful for his mind-set, but I’d really like to start couples therapy together to work on some larger issues.

