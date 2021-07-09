BOOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball adds Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell
It has been a busy BOOOOMing week for the Buckeyes as on the heels of a number of major football commits, the men’s basketball team just picked up the commitment of a veteran, experienced guard. Former Louisiana guard Cedrick Russell has reportedly committed to continue his playing career with Ohio State. Thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, Russell should have up to two years in Columbus.www.landgrantholyland.com
Comments / 0